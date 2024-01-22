Chicago crime: Man shot during attempted robbery in Austin

A man was shot during an attempted robbery in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, was walking on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Ohio Street at 10:20 p.m. when the incident occurred.

The victim was approached by a male offender who was armed with a handgun and demanded his personal property.

The offender shot the victim and fled the scene. He was transported to Loretto Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.