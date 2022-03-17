Chicago crime: Man shot in stomach in Englewood

A 31-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was standing outside in the 6500 block of south Laflin just after 12:30 a.m., when shots were fired.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The man was struck in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

The victim believes the person who shot him was driving in a car, but was unable to provide police further details, police said.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.