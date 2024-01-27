Chicago crime: Man shot to death in Gresham neighborhood

A man was found fatally shot on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Saturday morning, according to police.

The 28-year-old victim was found unresponsive by responding officers at about 2:50 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A handgun was recovered lying next to the victim.

No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating.