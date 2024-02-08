Chicago crime: Man shot while chasing offender who tried to break into his vehicle

A man was shot while pursuing an offender who was trying to break into his vehicle in East Garfield Park Thursday morning.

At about 4:07 a.m., a 36-year-old man was in the 500 block of North Central Park when he saw an unknown person attempting to break into his vehicle, police said.

At that time, the victim began to chase the offender, who then produced a handgun and shot the victim in the left torso.

Police say the victim is listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.