Chicago crime: Man shot while leaving house; fires back at offender, critically wounding him

A man was shot while leaving in residence on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon and fired back at the offender, critically wounding him.

At about 1:58 p.m., a 24-year-old man was coming out of a residence in the 3900 block of West Gladys when a Buick sedan drove by and an offender from the vehicle fired shots, striking the man in the body, police said.

The man then fired back at the offender, striking the offender, a 28-year-old man, in the left buttocks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The offender was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

One offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.