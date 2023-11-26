Chicago crime: Man shot while walking his dog on South Side

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Back of the Yards early Sunday morning.

Police say the 32-year-old victim was walking with his dog in the 5400 block of South Honore Street at 12:30 a.m. when he was shot by two offenders.

The shooters fled the scene on foot.

The victim was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported.