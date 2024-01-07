Chicago crime: Man killed in North Lawndale drive-by shooting

A 49-year-old man was shot to death in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was standing in the 600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at approximately 6:08 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up to him and an unknown offender fired from inside.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Chicago police are investigating.