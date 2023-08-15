Chicago crime: Offenders caught stealing merchandise off train, one flees in vehicle and crashes into fence

Charges are pending against two offenders who allegedly stole merchandise from a train stopped on the train tracks on Chicago's West Side.

At about 9:41 a.m., Chicago police officers responded to a theft in progress in the 300 block of South Maplewood.

Upon arrival, officers observed multiple offenders stealing merchandise from a stopped train on the tracks.

One offender was taken into custody at the scene.

A second offender entered a vehicle and drove to the 2500 block of West Monroe, where he crashed into a fence and fled on foot, police said.

The second offender was taken into custody shortly after.

Charges are currently pending. Area detectives are investigating.