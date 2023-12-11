Chicago crime: Offenders rob 30-year-old man at gunpoint, flee in his vehicle

A man was robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's Near South Side Sunday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of South Archer when two males approached him armed with handguns, police said.

The offenders demanded the victim's property, took his cell phone and then fled in his Chevy SUV.

The victim was not injured and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.