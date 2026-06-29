Chicago crime overnight: 1 dead, 5 injured in separate shootings, stabbing

The Brief Five people were shot, one fatally, and a man was stabbed in Chicago overnight. A 57-year-old man was killed in a shooting near a CTA train yard in Roseland. Police are investigating all the incidents. No arrests have been announced.



Five people were shot and a man was stabbed in separate incidents across Chicago overnight, including a fatal shooting near a South Side CTA train yard.

What we know:

The most serious shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 9900 block of South State Street. Police said a 57-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest near a CTA train yard in Roseland. He was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died. His identity has not yet been released.

"This morning, CTA received a report of a person in need of medical assistance outside the 98th Street rail maintenance facility," the CTA said in a statement. "The incident did not occur at a CTA rail station or involve CTA passengers. CTA is working closely with CPD as it investigates this matter, including reviewing and providing any relevant security camera footage."

Man found shot near CTA rail yard on Chicago's South Side.

Hours earlier, about 1:04 a.m., a 21-year-old man was standing outside in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue in Washington Park when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said. The man was struck several times in both legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Around 2:02 a.m., officers found a 30-year-old man outside in the 700 block of South Clark Street in the South Loop with a stab wound to his right arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man arrived at Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition. It is not known where the shooting happened.

Less than 10 minutes later, around 9:27 p.m., a 47-year-old man was shot in the right arm in the 4900 block of South Honore Street in Back of the Yards and went to Loyola University Medical Center on his own in good condition, police said.

Two hours later, at about 11:30 p.m., a 38-year-old woman was walking in the 7900 block of South Halsted Street in Gresham when she heard gunfire and realized she had been shot in the leg. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to any of the shootings and the stabbing.

Police said some of the victims would not provide officers with details about what happened.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area detectives are investigating each of the incidents.