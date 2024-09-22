19-year-old robbed, shot in Back of the Yards

A 19-year-old was seriously hurt in a robbery turned shooting in the Back of the Yards Saturday night.

Police said the victim was leaving a business in the 1900 block of West 47th Street around 11:30 p.m. when two people approached him and demanded his belongings.

One of the offenders ripped a chain from the victim's neck while the other person shot him.

The victim was shot in the head twice. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were reported. Chicago detectives are investigating the incident.