Chicago crime: Teen girl, 2 men injured in South Side drive-by shooting, police say
CHICAGO - Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 76th Street.
An unknown vehicle drove past the location, and someone inside opened fire, hitting three people.
- A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the left shoulder and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
- A 31-year-old man was shot in the right flank and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.
- A 63-year-old man was shot in the left forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody, police said.
What's next:
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.