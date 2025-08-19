Chicago crime: Teen girl, 2 men injured in South Side drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief A teen girl, a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 76th Street around 8:10 p.m. Police say no one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating.



Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 76th Street.

An unknown vehicle drove past the location, and someone inside opened fire, hitting three people.

A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the left shoulder and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the right flank and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.

A 63-year-old man was shot in the left forearm and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, police said.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.