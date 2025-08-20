Teen critically wounded in Northwest Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday on the Northwest Side. He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made; Area Five detectives are investigating.



A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, according to police.

The boy was standing on a sidewalk when someone he didn't know opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

Nobody was reported in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.