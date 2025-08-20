Teen critically wounded in Northwest Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, according to police.
The boy was standing on a sidewalk when someone he didn't know opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder.
He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition.
What's next:
Nobody was reported in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.