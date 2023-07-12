Chicago crime: Same thieves responsible for robbing at least 5 people at gunpoint on Northwest Side

Police are searching for three men who are accused of robbing people at gunpoint across Chicago's Northwest Side this month.

In each incident, three unknown offenders exited a black SUV and displayed firearms. The offenders then proceed to rob the victims of their personal belongings, police said.

In some of the incidents, the offenders demanded that the victims unlock their cell phones or provide their passwords to their cell phones. The offenders then fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

2000 block of North Damen Avenue on July 10 at about 6:25 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at about 4:55 a.m.

5300 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at about 5:19 a.m.

4900 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at about 5:04 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 between 4:33 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Chicago police say the offenders are described as three African-American men between the ages of 19 and 25.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.