Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Side triple stabbing
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing Sunday morning that left two people critically wounded on Chicago's West Side.
What we know:
Douglas Nunez, 42, was arrested less than 30 minutes after allegedly stabbing three men — 19, 29 and 43 —during a fight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.
The fight took place around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street. All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for stab wounds. The 19-year-old and 43-year-old were listed in critical condition.
Nunez was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor battery causing great bodily harm.
What's next:
Nunez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.