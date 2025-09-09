Chicago man charged with attempted murder in West Side triple stabbing

article

The Brief A man was arrested after a triple stabbing early Sunday in East Garfield Park. Two of the victims were critically wounded. Douglas Nunez faces attempted murder and other charges.



A man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing Sunday morning that left two people critically wounded on Chicago's West Side.

What we know:

Douglas Nunez, 42, was arrested less than 30 minutes after allegedly stabbing three men — 19, 29 and 43 —during a fight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to police.

The fight took place around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street. All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for stab wounds. The 19-year-old and 43-year-old were listed in critical condition.

Nunez was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor battery causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

Nunez is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.