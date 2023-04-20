Chicago crime victims descend on Illinois capitol to demand reforms from state leaders

Buses of crime victims departed Chicago for Springfield on Thursday, calling on state leaders to enact reforms.

Hundreds of people from all across the state impacted by gun violence, sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes were in Springfield.

The group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice organized the rally, demanding state leaders provide more support to the victims and families, including employment protections for those grieving and passing additional reforms.

"Myself didn't get a chance to receive any benefits and the services that could have helped me in my own recovery. Often times we find ourselves in cycles of trauma, trying to land on our feet," said Yolanda Carter, a domestic violence survivor.

The group is also calling for funding to counties that implement alternatives to prison.