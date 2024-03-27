Chicago crime: Video shows group robbing person sitting inside vehicle

A video released by Chicago police this week depicts a group of thieves robbing an individual who was seated inside a vehicle earlier this month.

This marks one of at least four robberies attributed to the group, according to police.

In each instance, the perpetrators approached a victim, threatened or assaulted them with a handgun, and then took their personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

2100 block of North Kimball Avenue on March 12 at 3:44 a.m.

1500 block of North Laramie Avenue on March 12 at 4 a.m.

3400 block of West Cortland Street on March 12 at 4:02 a.m.

4200 block of West Grand Avenue on March 12 at 10:54 a.m.

The suspects are described as four African American males aged between 15 and 20. They were approximately 5'0" to 5'9" with slender builds, dressed in black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.