Chicago crime: Video shows suspects wanted in at least 15 armed robberies on city's Southwest Side

The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is actively searching for suspects linked to at least 15 armed robberies on the city’s Southwest Side.

In each incident, suspects approached victims on foot, displayed a small black handgun and demanded their wallets and cell phones, police said.

The suspects are also believed to be involved in separate armed robberies targeting delivery drivers. In these cases, they waited until drivers approached a home, then robbed them. Most recently, the offenders have been ordering Uber rides, assaulting the drivers with mace and handguns and escaping in the Uber drivers' vehicles.

The incidents occurred at these locations and times:

1600 block of West 82nd Street on July 24 at 11 p.m.

8200 block of South Ashland Avenue on July 31 at 2 p.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Aug. 3 at 11:15 p.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

8100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.

8100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 21 at 5:45 p.m.

8100 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 22 at 3 p.m.

8100 block of South Marshfield Avenue on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

8200 block of South Ashland Avenue on Sept. 27 at 4 p.m.

8200 block of South Ashland Avenue on Oct. 10 at noon

8200 block of South Ashland Avenue on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

8200 block of South Emerald Avenue on Oct. 23 at 11:40 p.m.

1600 block of West 82nd Street on Oct. 24 at 4:46 a.m.

1600 block of West 82nd Street on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

The suspects are described as a group of two to four African-American males and one African-American female, aged between 13 and 25.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area 02 Detectives at (312) 747-8273 or to leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.