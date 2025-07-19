Chicago crime: Woman drowned baby in Lake Michigan, police say

A 1-year-old baby boy died after being drowned in the South Shore neighborhood on Friday night, and a woman is in custody.

The incident happened in the 7000 block of S. South Shore Drive, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded around 9:45 p.m. to a call and found a 31-year-old woman in the water at Lake Michigan, CPD said.

Investigators learned the woman had drowned a 1-year-old boy. She was taken into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The body of the baby was recovered by the Chicago Fire Department’s Marine Unit and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area detectives are investigating.

No charges have been announced, so police did not identify the woman.

The baby had not been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the case was classified as a homicide.