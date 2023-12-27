Chicago crime: Woman found dead in crashed vehicle with gunshot wound to the head

A woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to her head on Chicago's West Side Tuesday night.

At about 8:44 p.m., police officers responded to an auto accident in the 4800 block of West Thomas and found that a vehicle had struck two unoccupied vehicles.

While investigating, officers located a woman, approximately 30 years old, in the driver's seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told officers that they saw a man and woman flee from the vehicle after the crash occurred.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.