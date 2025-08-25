Chicago crime: Woman sexually assaulted in River West, suspect in custody, police say
CHICAGO - A woman was sexually assaulted in the River West neighborhood early Monday morning and a suspect is in custody.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Superior Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. when the 29-year-old woman related that a male offender sexually assaulted her.
She was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for evaluation.
The suspect tried to flee in a gray sedan but struck a pole. He was taken into custody.
Charges are pending.