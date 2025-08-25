Chicago crime: Woman sexually assaulted in River West, suspect in custody, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Chicago's River West neighborhood early Monday morning. The suspect tried to flee the scene in a car and hit a pole. He was then taken into custody, police said.



A woman was sexually assaulted in the River West neighborhood early Monday morning and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Superior Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. when the 29-year-old woman related that a male offender sexually assaulted her.

She was taken to St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital for evaluation.

The suspect tried to flee in a gray sedan but struck a pole. He was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.