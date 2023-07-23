Chicago crime: Woman shot in the head while inside vehicle

A woman was shot in the head while inside a vehicle in Woodlawn Sunday morning.

At about 9:13 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was inside a vehicle in the 400 block of East 66th Street when an offender approached and began firing shots in her direction, police said.

The woman was shot in the head and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.