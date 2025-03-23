Chicago Transit Authority reduces wait times to 10 mins or less on some bus routes

The Brief The Chicago Transit Authority launched its new Frequent Network program on eight bus routes today. The aim of the program is to reduce wait times along these routes to 10 minutes or less between buses. The more frequent buses will be in service between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.



The Chicago Transit Authority launched its new Frequent Network for its bus system today, meaning riders on several routes can expect to see wait times down to 10 minutes or less.

Starting today, the more frequent times will begin on eight routes.

Ultimately, the new program will be implemented on 20 bus routes throughout this year.

Reduced weight times

What we know:

The new Frequent Network will add service to the selected bus routes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends.

Riders can now expect to see reduced wait times on the following routes:

J14 Jeffery Jump

#34 South Michigan

#47 47th Street

#54 Cicero

#60 Blue Island/26th

#63 63rd Street

#79 79th Street

#95 95th Street

The CTA said with reduced wait times, many of these routes will see a 25% or more increase in service.

With the implementation of the more frequent bus schedules, about 35% of the city's population will be within a half-mile of a frequent route.

Once the full program goes into effect, about 70% of the CTA service area will be within half a mile of a frequent bus route.

For more information on the Frequent Network program, visit transitchicago.com/frequent.