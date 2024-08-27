Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicago police seek public's help in identifying suspects in CTA bicycle robbery

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 27, 2024 3:13pm CDT
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a person of their bicycle on a CTA Green Line platform earlier this month.

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. on August 14 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue, which is located in the city's Austin neighborhood. The two men approached the victim on the platform and took their bicycle, according to police.

Both suspects are described as Black males, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighing between 160 and 185 pounds.

Two men wanted for allegedly robbing person of their bicycle on CTA platform | CPD

One of the men was wearing a royal blue baseball hat, a white sleeveless t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white gym shoes. The other man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a light-colored shirt and shorts, possibly light green, and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com.