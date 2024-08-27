Chicago police seek public's help in identifying suspects in CTA bicycle robbery

Chicago police are searching for two men in connection with a bike robbery on a CTA Green Line platform. The incident took place on August 14, 2024, around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Laramie. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a person of their bicycle on a CTA Green Line platform earlier this month.

The robbery happened around 8:30 a.m. on August 14 in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue, which is located in the city's Austin neighborhood. The two men approached the victim on the platform and took their bicycle, according to police.

Both suspects are described as Black males, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and weighing between 160 and 185 pounds.

Two men wanted for allegedly robbing person of their bicycle on CTA platform | CPD

One of the men was wearing a royal blue baseball hat, a white sleeveless t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white gym shoes. The other man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a light-colored shirt and shorts, possibly light green, and gray gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com.