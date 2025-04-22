Chicago CTA crime: 4 suspects allegedly punched, robbed victim at gunpoint

The Brief Four people robbed a victim at gunpoint on or near the CTA Green Line in East Garfield Park. The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. April 11 in the 2800 block of West Lake Street. Police released photos of the suspects and are asking for tips.



A person was robbed at gunpoint and punched by four individuals on or near the CTA Green Line in East Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Chicago police said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. April 11 in the 2800 block of West Lake Street, in the area of the CTA Green Line. It’s not clear whether the incident occurred somewhere at the station or on a train.

According to police, four males approached the victim. One pulled a handgun while the others took the victim’s belongings. Before leaving, two of the suspects punched the victim in the face.

The suspects were described as:

A light-skinned Black male with a face tattoo, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

A medium-skinned Black male wearing a dark jacket, white shirt with a logo, dark pants and green-and-white shoes.

A dark-skinned Black male wearing a letterman-style "New York" jacket with white sleeves, gray ripped jeans and dark shoes.

A dark-skinned Black male with locs, wearing a hooded black jacket, light blue jeans and carrying a red backpack.

CTA Green Line robbery suspects | CPD

What's next:

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.