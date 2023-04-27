Chicago man charged with groping woman on CTA in the Loop

article

A Chicago man was charged after he was accused of groping a woman on CTA property in the Loop Wednesday.

Police say Corey Harris, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of North State Street at 6:30 p.m. Moments earlier Harris allegedly groped a 39-year-old woman.

The incident happened on CTA property also in the 100 block of North State Street.

Harris was charged with aggravated criminal abuse, aggravated battery in a public place, and received a citation for having drugs/alcohol on CTA property.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.