Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with groping woman on CTA in the Loop

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Corey Harris (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged after he was accused of groping a woman on CTA property in the Loop Wednesday. 

Police say Corey Harris, 25, was arrested in the 100 block of North State Street at 6:30 p.m. Moments earlier Harris allegedly groped a 39-year-old woman. 

The incident happened on CTA property also in the 100 block of North State Street. 

Harris was charged with aggravated criminal abuse, aggravated battery in a public place, and received a citation for having drugs/alcohol on CTA property. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

No additional information is available at this time. 