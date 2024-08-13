Chicago prepares CTA for influx of visitors during Democratic National Convention

With thousands of people expected to converge in Chicago next week for the Democratic National Convention, questions are arising about whether the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is prepared to handle the crowds.

A smooth and timely CTA is crucial for making a positive impression on the world next week, according to UIC transportation expert Kate Lowe.

"If everyone is in rideshare, our city will grind to a halt, and this is an opportunity to show off transit and set some policy issues," Lowe said.

A CTA spokesperson stated that service will run as normal next week, with the only disruptions being buses rerouted around the security perimeters at the United Center and McCormick Place. However, the system has little margin for error. According to CTA data, Green Line service has been running at about 90% capacity, meaning 10% of scheduled runs have been canceled. The Blue Line, which serves O'Hare International Airport, has seen service rates in the 80s, with significant drops throughout the summer.

"My fear is we have a repeat of Father’s Day, when only 57% of scheduled Blue Line service was running. That means a lot of runs were canceled, leading to long waits. I don't want that to be the experience folks have of the CTA," Lowe added.

In addition to CTA services, travelers can utilize hourly service on Metra’s less-known route between O'Hare’s parking garage and Union Station.

Lowe hopes the city will encourage convention-goers to use public transit, as hotels are already planning round-the-clock shuttle service to the United Center and McCormick Place.

Regular CTA riders like Ronnell Hammond are also hoping for boosted service if the system becomes overcrowded.

"Add more trains and shuttle buses to get around downtown and get home. There’s already a lot of traffic, especially on Damen," Hammond said.

The CTA spokesperson mentioned that while no additional trains are planned for next week, the situation will be monitored in real-time.