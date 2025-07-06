Fight at downtown Chicago train station leaves man, 56, dead, police say

A fight on a downtown CTA platform late Saturday night left a 56-year-old man beaten to death.

The incident happened in the 100 block of W. Lake Street at the Clark/Lake stop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Paramedics responded around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive with head trauma.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

An offender was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the suspect or the victim.

It was unclear exactly what led to the fight.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.