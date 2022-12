If you've got plans to head out and celebrate this New Year’s Eve, you may want to plan to use the CTA to get home.

The transit agency is partnering with Molson Coors to offer free rides on December 31.

Fares will be waived from 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 a.m. January 1.

The offering dates back 10 years, with a goal of discouraging people from drinking and driving as they celebrate.