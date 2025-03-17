Chicago police seek CTA Green Line robbery suspect

The Brief A suspected strong arm robber took property from a CTA Green Line rider last week. The suspect blocked the victim from exiting a train car and demanded his property. Police released an image of the suspected robber.



Chicago police are warning residents of a strong arm robbery that took place on a CTA Green Line train last week.

The incident happened last Wednesday on the train at the Cicero Station in the 4800 block of West Lake Street in Chicago around 1 p.m., according to police.

‘Suspicious looks’

What we know:

The victim was traveling westbound on the Green Line train when the suspect began giving him "suspicious looks," police said.

The victim tried to switch train cars but the suspect blocked him, then demanded he give over his money, phone, and wallet while threatening violence.

The suspect snatched the victim’s belongings and fled on foot when the train car pulled into the station.

Police released images of the suspected robber.

They were wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants and appeared to be walking through the station holding a black bag.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what was taken.

Police did not give any specific information about the suspected robber.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Public Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.