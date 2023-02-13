Chicago CTA shooting: Gunshot rings out on moving train after verbal altercation

A gunshot was fired on a moving Chicago CTA train on Monday after two passengers got into a verbal altercation.

Around 5:22 p.m., police say a 25-year-old man was on the train traveling southbound in the 200 block of W. Garfield Boulevard when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another man.

The second man pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim, but missed, police said.

Nobody else was struck by gunfire, and the offender fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.