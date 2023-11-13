Chicago Cubs introduce new manager Craig Counsell

The Chicago Cubs will introduce new manager Craig Counsell at a press conference Monday morning.

Counsell will be the 56th manager in franchise history, signing a five-year contract through the 2028 season.

The 53-year-old is joining the Cubs after nine seasons as the Milwaukee Brewers manager. He led the team to three National League Central titles and five post-season appearances.

Counsell served as a special assistant to the Brewers' general manager from 2012 to 2015 before being named manager of the team in May 2015.

Last Monday, the Cubs announced that the club had relieved David Ross of his managerial duties. Ross, the 55th manager in franchise history, led the club for four seasons after being named to the position on October 24, 2019, replacing Joe Maddon.

A news release from the Cubs said, "Going forward, our Major League team will be managed by Craig Counsell. We look forward to welcoming Craig at Wrigley Field early next week."

FOX6 News Digital Team contributed to this report.