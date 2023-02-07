Chicago customs agents seize over $500K in counterfeit currency, merchandise at O’Hare

Customs agents seized more than $500,000 in counterfeit currency and merchandise at O’Hare International Airport last week.

The fake cash was seized in five different shipments that went through O’Hare on Feb. 1, with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 bills totaling $76,054, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. All the shipments were arriving from China destined for places in the U.S., including one city in Illinois.

The agency said that although the cash was marked as counterfeit and was intended to be used as prop money, it still violated federal law because it was a reproduction of U.S. currency.

As that seizure was taking place, customs agents in Terminal 5 stopped a U.S. citizen who returned from abroad with $465,798 in counterfeit merchandise.

The man told officers he had purchased $1,000 worth of various items while in Turkey to bring back for family and friends. Officers discovered 61 designer watches, clothing, handbags, sunglasses and jewelry in his baggage, the agency said.

"Counterfeit goods pose a very real threat to the safety and economic prosperity of the American people," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. "CBP will continue to use all methods at its disposal to ensure items entering the U.S. do not harm Americans and to foster a fair and competitive trade environment for American manufacturers."

The counterfeit cash was turned over to Homeland Security and Secret Service for investigation.

The agency did not say whether any charges would be pressed.