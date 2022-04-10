Chicago dad creates Jiobit child tracking device after losing son for 30 minutes at Maggie Daley Park

A Chicago dad developed a new location tracking device after losing his son for about half an hour at the city's crowded Maggie Daley Park.

Jiobit co-founder John Renaldi said his son Ethan, 6, just suddenly vanished.

"I am sure that lots of parents have had this experience, where you're out and about – at a park, Disney World – and you lose track of your little one for just a minute and your heart kind of stops," Renaldi said.

After a frantic 30-minute search, Ethan returned safely and let the adults know he had been having the time of his life while they were all having heart attacks.

Renaldi turned his panic into action by co-founding Jiobit, which uses tracking technology from multiple sources to track children, pets or elderly parents down to within just a few feet.

"It works anywhere in the country," Renaldi said.

Jiobit costs about $100 (along with a monthly service fee) and can be purchased online at places like Amazon, Walmart and Chewy.

