Driver killed in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, passenger seriously injured

A driver was killed and a passenger was seriously injured in a rear-end crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northbound I-94 near 47th Street.

A red Honda rear-ended a semi-truck around 11:51 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The passenger in the Honda was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Traffic was diverted to 55th Street, but lanes have since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.