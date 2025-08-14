Chicago suspect body-slams woman during one of two brazen robberies at bar, video shows

The Brief The Dandy Crown in River West was the scene of two robberies this week. One incident involved a man with a knife; another ended with a woman being bodyslammed. Chicago police are investigating and the bar plans to add security measures.



A River West cocktail bar has been targeted in two robberies over the past three days, prompting safety concerns and a call to action.

What we know:

The first robbery happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday at The Dandy Crown, located at 694 North Milwaukee Avenue.

An unknown man entered the bar, pulled a knife and demanded cash from the register. He didn’t get any money, but stole two women's purses and phones before running off within 30 seconds. One of the victims was an employee. No injuries were reported.

The second incident happened just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when a man in a black baseball cap and all-black clothing entered the bar.

At first, the man acted like he was waiting for a friend, walking around and appearing to be on his phone. He eventually entered an employee-only area and began rifling through a purse. When confronted by a 30-year-old female staff member, the man bodyslammed her before leaving with her personal belongings. He escaped in a red SUV headed northbound. The victim declined medical attention.

What they're saying:

The Dandy Crown said it has been the target of more than five break-ins since 2023.

"Small businesses in Chicago continue to suffer daily, and staff and patron safety are a top priority. The Dandy Crown will implement security measures, but more needs to be done by the city of Chicago," the bar said in a statement.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in either incident, and Area Three detectives are investigating.