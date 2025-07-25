Chicago police warn of dating app robberies on South Side

The Brief Police say three men were lured via a dating app and robbed at gunpoint inside a South Side apartment building. The robberies happened in the same Grand Boulevard block between July 19 and July 24. Money was stolen from the victims' bank accounts and in at least one case, the victim was injured.



Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies on the South Side, where suspects used a dating app to lure victims into a trap.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, at least three men were robbed after arranging to meet someone through an online dating app.

Each time, the victim was invited to the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Once at the meeting spot, the victim met a man who led them into a nearby apartment building. Inside, other men reportedly appeared, showed a weapon, and took the victim’s belongings.

Police say the robbers also used the victim’s phone to transfer money from his bank account. In one case, a victim was injured.

Timeline:

The robberies happened on July 19 at 4:30 a.m., July 23 at 2:05 a.m., and July 24 at 12 a.m.

The suspects:

Police described the offenders as two to four Black men between the ages of 19 and 25, wearing black clothing and masks.

What we don't know:

Police did not say which dating app was used.

What you can do:

Area One detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-1-087.