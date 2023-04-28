Car crashes into Chicago daycare, injuring child and 2 adults

A child and two adults were hospitalized after a car crashed into a daycare in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Friday morning.

Police say a 34-year-old man driving a Honda minivan plowed through the front windows of Raekwons Scholastic Daycare Academy located at 211 West 79th Street.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. after the driver lost control of his vehicle. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries.

A 4-year-old boy was in the car during the crash and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital for an evaluation.

A man driving a Honda minivan crashed into a daycare in Chatham Friday morning.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A 39-year-old woman who was inside the facility at the time was transported to St. Bernard Hospital for an evaluation.

No children from the daycare were injured in the crash, according to fire officials.

Citations are pending. No further information was provided at this time.