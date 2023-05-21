Chicago man faces murder charges in connection to Austin arson
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection to the arson death of a 34-year-old woman in the Austin neighborhood in 2020.
Police say Victor Terrell, 35, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the man who started a fire that knowingly killed a woman on November 9, 2020.
The incident occurred in the 5000 block of W. Gladys Ave.
Terrell was charged with three felonies including, first-degree murder, aggravated arson with a known person present, and concealing death/moving a body.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.