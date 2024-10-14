Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in crash on Chicago's South Side after driver runs red light

By and Maggie Duly
Published  October 14, 2024 6:49am CDT
Bronzeville
Two people were killed after an 18-year-old driver ran a red light and struck their car right outside Chicago police headquarters on 35th Street and Michigan Avenue. A portion of Michigan Avenue was closed as police investigate.

CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning after a driver ran a red light. 

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:38 a.m. just outside the Chicago police headquarters at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue. 

An 18-year-old man driving a black Infiniti sedan ran a red light and collided with a silver sedan. The 45-year-old man driving the silver car and a 40-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead

The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is stable.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents unit is currently investigating the crash.