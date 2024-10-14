2 killed in crash on Chicago's South Side after driver runs red light

Two people were killed in a car crash on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning after a driver ran a red light.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1:38 a.m. just outside the Chicago police headquarters at 35th Street and Michigan Avenue.

An 18-year-old man driving a black Infiniti sedan ran a red light and collided with a silver sedan. The 45-year-old man driving the silver car and a 40-year-old woman who was in the passenger seat were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead

The driver of the Infiniti was also taken to the hospital, but his condition is stable.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents unit is currently investigating the crash.