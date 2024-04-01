Man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Lawn identified as beloved CPS teaching assistant

The man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Sunday night has been identified.

Police say a 56-year-old man was crossing the street in the 6300 block of South Pulaski Road at 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

A witness told responding officers that a red Toyota Camry traveling northbound on Pulaski struck the victim. They said the driver was speeding and did not stop after hitting the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene with major trauma to the head and body. He was identified as Charles "Charlie" Mills, a teaching assistant at Jones College Prep.

Charlie Mills (CPS) (Chicago Public Schools)

Mills was a special education classroom assistant who worked primarily with students with disabilities in the cluster program at Jones where he worked for 23 years, according to Principal Kerry Dolan.

"He was always smiling and quick to forgive, and so humble. He did anything and everything with a smile, and spent more hours at Jones than almost anybody else," said Principal Dolan. "He was kind beyond words and a `servant leader’ in every sense of the phrase. The world is a little better for having had Charlie in it."

There will be support staff at the school on Tuesday to provide support for staff and students.