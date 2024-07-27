2 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.

According to Chicago police, the shooting occurred around 4:02 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.

Two men, aged 39 and 53, were standing outside when a silver Ford Explorer pulled up. An argument erupted between the occupants of the vehicle and the two men, escalating into gunfire.

The 39-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was able to transport himself to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition. The 53-year-old victim was also struck by gunfire and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At least two people fled the scene in the Ford Explorer. No other injuries were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.