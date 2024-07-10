Man shot to death in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A man was fatally shot in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 2100 block of East 71st Street at 9:04 p.m. for reports of a person shot and found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was believed to be 25-30 years old.

No arrests have been made as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.