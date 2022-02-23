Chicago delivery driver shot after stick shift foils car thieves

A delivery driver was shot and seriously wounded Wednesday morning in Chicago after thieves were unable to steal his car which had a manual transmission.

The 32-year-old was out of his car making a delivery around 5:23 a.m. in the 600 block of East 87th Place when three people entered the vehicle and attempted to drive off but were unable to because it was a stick shift, police said

When the delivery man returned to his car, the suspects started shooting, striking him in the shoulder and leg, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The gunmen fled northbound in a blue sedan.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.