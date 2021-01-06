Chicago demonstrators react to unrest in D.C.

In Chicago, crowds gathered outside of Trump Tower Wednesday calling for peace and acceptance of the election results.

Following riots here last year, Chicagoans on Wednesday are calling for peace.

"It’s sad, it’s sad, but we’re a nation divided," said Adam Pierce, who lives downtown.

Chicagoans were appalled after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving one woman dead and massive outrage nationwide.

Sarah Hon works downtown. She didn’t hold back and blamed the president for the madness.

"I don’t know, it’s mind-blowing to me. No one can agree on an election. In my opinion, that was fair," Hon said. "From the beginning, he even said proud boys stand back - whatever he said - he’s incited it from the beginning."

Police patrols here at home were heightened following the chaos in D.C.

Outside of Trump Tower, officers put up barricades and questioned drivers trying to pass through the area.

Earlier, about two dozen people peacefully protested across the street from Trump Tower.

The group "Refuse Fascism" said Joe Biden won the election fair and square, and that President Trump should pass the baton gracefully.