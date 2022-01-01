Chicago deploys 211 salt spreader trucks to fight snow on main streets, Lake Shore Drive

The City of Chicago sent out 211 salt spreading trucks on Saturday to keep streets safe for drivers and pedestrians as the first big snow storm of the season blew in on New Year's Day.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation said that the trucks will focus on main streets and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning saying there is a significant threat to property or life because of snow in Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Kenosha County.

The trucks will work throughout the afternoon and into the night.

Chicago has more than 9,400 miles of roadways.

To view the City’s snow fleet in real time, visit www.chicagoshovels.org.

