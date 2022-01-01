'Saturday slammer,' prepare for gusty winds, multiple inches of snow starting mid-morning

We are kicking off 2022 with a slam of snow that could begin as early as 9:30 a.m. in some parts of Chicagoland.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning saying there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Porter County, Kenosha County.

The alert was issued at 6:32 a.m. on Jan. 1, and expires at 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Mark Strehl breaks down the forecast early Saturday.