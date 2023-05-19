Chicago appoints first Deputy Mayor of Community Safety to tackle crime, violence

Chicago has its first-ever Deputy Mayor of Community Safety who will "lead cross-government efforts to eradicate the root causes of crime and violence" in the city.

Garien Gatewood, currently serving as the Director of the Illinois Justice Project, brings an extensive background in supporting at-risk youth and adults.

The new role of Deputy Mayor for Community Safety was established by Mayor Brandon Johnson on his first day in office as part of his first four executive orders.

Chicago's new mayor, Brandon Johnson, wasted no time in making changes shortly after being sworn in on Monday.

He signed his first executive orders, focusing on two main things: helping young people find jobs and making the city safer.