Chicago house music DJ Ron Carroll dies at 57: reports

Ron Carroll, a legendary Chicago house music vocalist and DJ, died Monday at 57, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

Carroll’s death was shared on social media by longtime friend and DJ Deonte Pennington. Chicago producer Stacy Kidd also posted a tribute, noting Carroll died of a heart attack.

Ron Carroll | Photo from his Facebook

The backstory:

Carroll was born in Chicago in 1968. He began singing in church choirs before joining the city’s growing house music scene, according to EDM.com.

His career reportedly took off after the 1994 Winter Music Conference in Miami, where he connected with producer Louie Vega and wrote lyrics for Barbara Tucker’s "I Get Lifted."

Carroll went on to collaborate with house veterans Mike Dunn and Byron Stingily, and his booming vocals carried him to international acclaim, with hits like "Lucky Star" alongside French group Superfunk.