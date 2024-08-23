Cleanup begins in Chicago in wake of the DNC

It took days to set up the fencing around United Center but crews quickly took it down Friday.

On Washington Boulevard between Wood Street and Damen Avenue, they added extra fencing and reinforced the panels with brackets so protesters could not break through. That means more to remove.

Forklifts lifted and moved concrete barriers and iron fence materials that marked the secure zones around United Center and McCormick Place.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications reminded the public that all this work will cause temporary street impacts. Traffic in these areas might still be congested while the removal is going on.

Chicagoans in these neighborhoods had to give up street parking and some mobility for the Democratic National Convention.

Officials say thorough planning kept the city safe.

Barbara Thomas said she was glad the DNC is over.

"I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad it happened but I’m glad it’s over because it’s making an inconvenience for where I have to go," Thomas said. "It’s not impacting me at all but right now it has prevented me from getting to where I have to go. I have a few things to do today and I have to go to work later."

Eric Sorenson commutes through the west side from home in Oak Park to Chicago. He purposely rode near United Center to check developments, feel the excitement and witness history. He reviewed DNC 2024 as a success. He said,

"I loved it," Sorenson said. "I biked every morning through here, talked to the security guard every day here and then at night. I stopped at Union Park just to see what was going on. I thought Chicago was a shining star and I thought the police were excellent and friendly and the protesters kind of stayed in their lane."

Already some major streets have reopened, like Damen Avenue, Madison Street and Jackson Boulevard but ongoing work can mean temporary street closures.

They hope to have everything picked up by Monday.